Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 76.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on JAZZ. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.20.

JAZZ stock opened at $113.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.58. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $99.06 and a 1-year high of $146.70.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($1.55). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $901.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.99 million. Research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,364 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 347.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,280 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $7,201,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 91,540 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,210,000 after purchasing an additional 44,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

