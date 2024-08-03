Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $140.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on JAZZ. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $208.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $188.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.20.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $113.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.58. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $99.06 and a 52-week high of $146.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.11.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $901.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.99 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 10.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 21,231 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,054 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,522 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 19,823 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

