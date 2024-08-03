JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $118.72

JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 118.72 ($1.53) and traded as high as GBX 132.60 ($1.71). JD Sports Fashion shares last traded at GBX 132.45 ($1.70), with a volume of 8,078,051 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on JD shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 925 ($11.90) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 172 ($2.21) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 546.75 ($7.03).

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JD

JD Sports Fashion Trading Down 6.6 %

JD Sports Fashion Increases Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3,093.75, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 122.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 118.72.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This is a boost from JD Sports Fashion’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. JD Sports Fashion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,500.00%.

Insider Transactions at JD Sports Fashion

In other JD Sports Fashion news, insider Darren M. Shapland purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £44,400 ($57,113.46). Company insiders own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

About JD Sports Fashion

(Get Free Report)

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.