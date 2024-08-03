Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Hits New 1-Year High at $59.30

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.30 and last traded at $58.73, with a volume of 49219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JEF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JEF

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Down 3.9 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.30%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $2,546,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,591,350 shares in the company, valued at $119,979,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jefferies Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,405,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,046,000 after acquiring an additional 51,633 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,236,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,920 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,419,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 376,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,608,000 after purchasing an additional 180,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,638,000. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jefferies Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.