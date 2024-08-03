John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Shares Acquired by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned about 0.07% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the first quarter worth $617,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 4th quarter worth about $893,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3,900.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 181,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,653,000 after purchasing an additional 176,498 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the first quarter worth about $3,554,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $104.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.09. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.02 and a 52 week high of $109.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The business had revenue of $271.88 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous annual dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.39%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

