John Laing Infrastructure Fund (LON:JLIF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $142.60

Shares of John Laing Infrastructure Fund Limited (LON:JLIF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 142.60 ($1.83) and traded as high as GBX 142.60 ($1.83). John Laing Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at GBX 142.60 ($1.83), with a volume of 4,631 shares trading hands.
John Laing Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 142.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 142.60.
John Laing Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
John Laing Infrastructure Fund Limited (JLIF) is an infrastructure fund. The Fund invests in public-private partnership (PPP) projects in the United Kingdom, North America and Continental Europe. The Fund invests in sectors, including health, education, justice and emergency services, transport, regeneration and social housing, government buildings and street lighting.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than John Laing Infrastructure Fund
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Should You Invest in Bitcoin? Pros and Cons
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Amazon Stock is Primed to Rebound Strongly After AI Bubble Bursts
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Shell Stock: Oil & Gas Giant Committed to Buybacks and Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for John Laing Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Laing Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.