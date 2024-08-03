Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) PT Raised to $78.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.69% from the company’s current price.

JCI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.69.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $67.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.96. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $75.36.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $82,518.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 103,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,364.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,259. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $82,518.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 103,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,364.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,530. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JCI. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 65.2% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

