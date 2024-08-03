JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Price Target to $29.00

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Hovde Group cut MVB Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

MVB Financial Price Performance

MVBF opened at $20.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.42. MVB Financial has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $26.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.20 million. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 9.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MVB Financial will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

MVB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. MVB Financial’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MVB Financial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 53.5% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 945,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,089,000 after purchasing an additional 329,355 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in MVB Financial by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,353,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,538,000 after acquiring an additional 49,007 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MVB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $736,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,470,000 after acquiring an additional 29,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of MVB Financial by 515.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 16,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

MVB Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp. operates as bank holding company for MVB Bank, Inc that provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

