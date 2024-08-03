JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Price Target to $105.00

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $83.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.44.

HWM stock opened at $90.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $42.94 and a 12-month high of $97.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.02.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 23.02%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.66%.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $2,748,055.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,342,306.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 51.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,131,000 after buying an additional 524,805 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 303.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 17,777 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 120,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after buying an additional 33,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

