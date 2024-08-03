JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Price Target to $118.00

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LYV. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Macquarie restated an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.17.

LYV opened at $91.21 on Wednesday. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $107.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 86.87, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.34.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 84.78% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 22.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 43,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after buying an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.2% in the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $876,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 79.8% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 8.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 292,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,410,000 after purchasing an additional 21,698 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

