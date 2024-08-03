JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,100 ($14.15) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.18% from the stock’s current price.

Travis Perkins stock opened at GBX 893 ($11.49) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 854.67 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 786.10. The company has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,961.11, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.47. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of GBX 684.80 ($8.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 976 ($12.55). The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63.

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.

