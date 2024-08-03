JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,100 ($14.15) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.18% from the stock’s current price.
Travis Perkins Price Performance
Travis Perkins stock opened at GBX 893 ($11.49) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 854.67 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 786.10. The company has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,961.11, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.47. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of GBX 684.80 ($8.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 976 ($12.55). The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63.
Travis Perkins Company Profile
