Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,780

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,700 ($21.87) to GBX 1,780 ($22.90) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 1,119 ($14.39) to GBX 1,336 ($17.19) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, April 12th.
Just Eat Takeaway.com Stock Down 4.2 %
About Just Eat Takeaway.com
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates as an online food delivery company worldwide. Its marketplace connects consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
