Karl Simich Purchases 1,875,000 Shares of Balkan Mining and Minerals Limited (ASX:BMM) Stock

Balkan Mining and Minerals Limited (ASX:BMM – Get Free Report) insider Karl Simich bought 1,875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$75,000.00 ($49,019.61).
Balkan Mining and Minerals Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 28.83, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.
About Balkan Mining and Minerals
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Balkan Mining and Minerals
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Should You Invest in Bitcoin? Pros and Cons
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Amazon Stock is Primed to Rebound Strongly After AI Bubble Bursts
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Shell Stock: Oil & Gas Giant Committed to Buybacks and Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Balkan Mining and Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balkan Mining and Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.