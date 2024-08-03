Karoon Energy Ltd (ASX:KAR) Insider Julian Fowles Acquires 461,469 Shares

Karoon Energy Ltd (ASX:KAR – Get Free Report) insider Julian Fowles purchased 461,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.84 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of A$849,102.96 ($554,969.25).

Julian Fowles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 16th, Julian Fowles 115,583 shares of Karoon Energy stock.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Julian Fowles purchased 150,000 shares of Karoon Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.80 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of A$270,300.00 ($176,666.67).

Karoon Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Karoon Energy Company Profile

Karoon Energy Ltd operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Brazil, the United States, and Australia. It holds 100% interest in the Santos Basin located in the Sáo Paulo, Brazil. The company was formerly known as Karoon Gas Australia Ltd and changed its name to Karoon Energy Ltd in December 2018.

