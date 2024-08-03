Kavita Patel Sells 1,500 Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Stock

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) Director Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.97, for a total transaction of $92,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kavita Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 9th, Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of Arcellx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $84,945.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, Kavita Patel sold 10,000 shares of Arcellx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total transaction of $542,700.00.

Arcellx Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLX opened at $55.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.27. Arcellx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.88 and a 12-month high of $75.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.70 and a beta of 0.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.37. Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 38.39%. The firm had revenue of $39.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ACLX. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Arcellx from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Arcellx in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Arcellx in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcellx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACLX. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcellx by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,544,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,237,000 after purchasing an additional 578,831 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Arcellx by 292.1% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 248,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,317,000 after purchasing an additional 185,493 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcellx by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,228,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,017,000 after purchasing an additional 167,037 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcellx by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 214,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,910,000 after purchasing an additional 143,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcellx by 425.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 126,002 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcellx

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

