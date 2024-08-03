Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.89

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.89 and traded as low as $12.15. Kawasaki Heavy Industries shares last traded at $12.28, with a volume of 14,563 shares traded.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day moving average is $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 4.02%. Research analysts forecast that Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Company Profile

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy solution and marine engineering, precision machinery and robot, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; helicopters; and helicopter and jet engines for commercial aircrafts.

