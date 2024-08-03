KBR (NYSE:KBR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on KBR. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on KBR from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of KBR from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

NYSE:KBR opened at $65.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.10. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $49.37 and a fifty-two week high of $69.37.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. KBR had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. KBR’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KBR will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KBR news, EVP Sonia Galindo sold 4,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $307,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,994. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KBR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KBR by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 323,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,971,000 after purchasing an additional 43,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

