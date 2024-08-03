Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Price Target to $33.00

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 9.34% from the stock’s previous close.

RM has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Regional Management in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of RM stock opened at $30.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.32. The company has a current ratio of 54.90, a quick ratio of 54.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. Regional Management has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $33.99. The company has a market cap of $298.78 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.51.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.27. Regional Management had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $143.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regional Management will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 8,091 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.04 per share, with a total value of $243,053.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 478,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,385,915.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Regional Management by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 443,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,746,000 after acquiring an additional 13,414 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its position in Regional Management by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 27,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Regional Management by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 81,883.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

