Kellanova (NYSE:K) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Kellanova had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Kellanova’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Kellanova updated its FY24 guidance to $3.65-3.75 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.650-3.750 EPS.

Kellanova Price Performance

Shares of Kellanova stock opened at $62.98 on Friday. Kellanova has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $67.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.25 and its 200 day moving average is $57.22. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on K shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America raised Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kellanova from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kellanova from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Kellanova from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kellanova

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total value of $4,739,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,764,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,153,489,562.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,769.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total value of $4,739,576.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,764,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,489,562.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 865,600 shares of company stock worth $50,837,176. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.