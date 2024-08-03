Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (KRP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on August 19th

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the energy company on Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th.

Kimbell Royalty Partners has a payout ratio of 109.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Kimbell Royalty Partners to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 125.8%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Trading Down 1.4 %

KRP opened at $15.74 on Friday. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a current ratio of 8.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kimbell Royalty Partners ( NYSE:KRP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $76.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.19 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimbell Royalty Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 249,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,975.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Further Reading

