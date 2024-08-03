Kimberly-Clark Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.22 (NYSE:KMB)

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 1.22 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th.

Kimberly-Clark has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 53 consecutive years. Kimberly-Clark has a payout ratio of 63.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kimberly-Clark to earn $7.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.2%.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $140.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.68. The firm has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. Kimberly-Clark has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $145.62.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 223.55% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. HSBC raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,207.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,207.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,976.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,312 shares of company stock worth $6,106,519 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

