Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th.
Kimco Realty has raised its dividend by an average of 19.9% annually over the last three years. Kimco Realty has a payout ratio of 143.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Kimco Realty to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.5%.
Kimco Realty stock opened at $21.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.76 and a 200-day moving average of $19.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Kimco Realty has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $22.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.51.
Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.
