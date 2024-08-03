KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Given New $128.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $121.00 to $128.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on KKR. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

NYSE:KKR opened at $108.59 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.72 and a 52 week high of $128.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $96.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.88.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $986.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.14 million. Equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $218,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,133,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,501,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,133,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,501,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 1,956,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at $247,641,076.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,554,644 shares of company stock worth $1,725,355,039. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 219.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,206,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,342,742,000 after acquiring an additional 11,134,363 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $649,798,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,354,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,004,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,670,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,452,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

