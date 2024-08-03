KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target Raised to $141.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KKR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 9.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $108.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.72 and a 52-week high of $128.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.88. The firm has a market cap of $96.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $986.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.14 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,133,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,501,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 1,956,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,641,076.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,133,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,501,375.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,554,644 shares of company stock worth $1,725,355,039. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KKR & Co. Inc.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

