KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $144.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $125.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.61% from the stock’s previous close.

KKR has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $108.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.88. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.72 and a twelve month high of $128.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $96.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $986.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.14 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 1,956,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,641,076.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,554,644 shares of company stock worth $1,725,355,039. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of KKR & Co. Inc.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 202.6% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 351 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

