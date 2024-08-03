KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.12

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.12 and traded as high as $7.01. KNOT Offshore Partners shares last traded at $6.82, with a volume of 138,268 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

KNOT Offshore Partners Trading Down 4.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.12. The stock has a market cap of $232.15 million, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.76.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.29. KNOT Offshore Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $76.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.66 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KNOT Offshore Partners LP will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.16%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. EWA LLC purchased a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and discharge of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

