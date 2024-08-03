Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.87

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.87 and traded as high as $4.11. Koninklijke KPN shares last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 15,220 shares traded.

Koninklijke KPN Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.71.

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Koninklijke KPN will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

