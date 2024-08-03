Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,365,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.16% of Koppers worth $130,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Koppers in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,106,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Koppers by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,180,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,448,000 after acquiring an additional 82,741 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Koppers by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,831 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,086,000 after acquiring an additional 45,003 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Koppers by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 122,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after acquiring an additional 32,191 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Koppers by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 28,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,597,898.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $319,850 in the last quarter. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KOP opened at $36.46 on Friday. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $58.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Koppers had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $497.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

