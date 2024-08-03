Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 46.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,304,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the first quarter worth approximately $52,948,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at $36,347,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 1,069.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 569,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,779,000 after acquiring an additional 520,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,354,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,868,000 after acquiring an additional 134,209 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Korn Ferry

In other news, CEO Mark Arian sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total value of $333,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,438,377.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $70.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $44.45 and a 12-month high of $75.30. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.54.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $690.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 45.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KFY. StockNews.com upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Further Reading

