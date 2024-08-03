Korvest Ltd (ASX:KOV) Insider Purchases A$180,551.50 in Stock

Korvest Ltd (ASX:KOV – Get Free Report) insider Steven McGregor bought 18,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$9.65 ($6.31) per share, for a total transaction of A$180,551.50 ($118,007.52).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.25, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This is an increase from Korvest’s previous Final dividend of $0.35. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. Korvest’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Korvest Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the hot dip galvanizing and sheet metal fabrication businesses in Australia. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Production. The Industrial Products segment manufactures electrical and cable support systems, which include channel, cable trays, cable ladders, cable mesh and ducts, and general and heavy duty pipe clamps and hangers, as well as specialist pipe supports products, other fittings, fasteners, and clamping components under the EzyStrut name.

