Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.26

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.26 and traded as high as $8.90. Koss shares last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 332,747 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Koss in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Koss Stock Down 9.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $76.31 million, a P/E ratio of -68.75 and a beta of -0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.26.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Koss had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John C. Koss, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Koss stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $131,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 196,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,147. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Koss Company Profile

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

Featured Articles

