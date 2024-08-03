Kromek Group (LON:KMK) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.68

Shares of Kromek Group plc (LON:KMK – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.68 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 5.80 ($0.07). Kromek Group shares last traded at GBX 6.10 ($0.08), with a volume of 342,846 shares traded.
Kromek Group Stock Up 2.0 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.33. The stock has a market cap of £39.10 million, a PE ratio of -610.00 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6.68.
About Kromek Group
Kromek Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells radiation detection components and devices for the medical imaging, civil nuclear, CBRNe security, and safety screening markets. The company's products provide high resolution information on material composition and structure that are used in various applications.
