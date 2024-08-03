Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.25 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 84.43% from the stock’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kronos Bio’s FY2025 earnings at ($1.44) EPS.

Kronos Bio Trading Down 5.4 %

KRON stock opened at $1.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.10. Kronos Bio has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $1.82.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Kronos Bio had a negative return on equity of 68.67% and a negative net margin of 1,534.11%. Research analysts predict that Kronos Bio will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger acquired 881,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,093,572.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,375,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,145,763.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Kronos Bio news, CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger purchased 1,378,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,213,432.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,749,395 shares in the company, valued at $5,059,467.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger acquired 881,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,093,572.12. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,375,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,145,763.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 2,671,662 shares of company stock worth $2,787,697 over the last 90 days. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRON. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kronos Bio by 14.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,948,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 247,918 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 774,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 113,618 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 80,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 13,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics for various cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KB-0742, an oral cyclin dependent kinase 9 inhibitor for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors, which is in phase 2 clinical trial; and KB-9558, a core oncogenic transcription factor that drives multiple myeloma.

