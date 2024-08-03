Krystal Biotech (KRYS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect Krystal Biotech to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.76) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 452400.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Krystal Biotech to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ KRYS opened at $191.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.30. Krystal Biotech has a twelve month low of $93.95 and a twelve month high of $219.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.64 and a beta of 0.84.

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $4,394,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,525,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,189,020.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Julian S. Gangolli sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total value of $3,282,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $4,394,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,525,882 shares in the company, valued at $268,189,020.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KRYS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective (up previously from $178.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.63.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

