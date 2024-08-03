Krystal Biotech (KRYS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect Krystal Biotech to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.76) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 452400.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Krystal Biotech to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Krystal Biotech Stock Down 3.4 %
NASDAQ KRYS opened at $191.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.30. Krystal Biotech has a twelve month low of $93.95 and a twelve month high of $219.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.64 and a beta of 0.84.
Insider Buying and Selling
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently commented on KRYS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective (up previously from $178.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.63.
Read Our Latest Analysis on KRYS
Krystal Biotech Company Profile
Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Krystal Biotech
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Should You Invest in Bitcoin? Pros and Cons
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Amazon Stock is Primed to Rebound Strongly After AI Bubble Bursts
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Shell Stock: Oil & Gas Giant Committed to Buybacks and Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.