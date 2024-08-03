Kure Advisory LLC Sells 3,636 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kure Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 68.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,696 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,636 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 0.3% of Kure Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Kure Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.3% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,973,243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $716,694,000 after acquiring an additional 199,555 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 140,525 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 20,148 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $5,405,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 558,854 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $100,806,000 after buying an additional 10,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $53,281,863.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 928,433,873 shares in the company, valued at $185,696,058,938.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $53,281,863.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 928,433,873 shares in the company, valued at $185,696,058,938.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $246,241,037.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,109,490 shares of company stock worth $1,221,619,033. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 8.8 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $167.90 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $201.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.12 and its 200-day moving average is $179.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

