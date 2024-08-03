KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $28.67 million for the quarter. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 17.88%. KVH Industries updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

KVH Industries Price Performance

KVHI stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. KVH Industries has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised KVH Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of mobile connectivity solutions for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Internet and VoIP airtime services; AgilePlans, a Connectivity as a Service solution; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; and OpenNet, a KVH VSAT data delivering service for non-KVH Ku-band VSAT terminals.

