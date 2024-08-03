Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Sets New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $237.97 and last traded at $236.13, with a volume of 96780 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $233.39.

The medical research company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.16. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 57.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $213.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $421,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,448.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter worth $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth $32,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 313.2% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

