Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Lowered to $1,000.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LRCX. Evercore ISI began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $880.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $865.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Lam Research from $935.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,007.85.

LRCX stock opened at $763.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $99.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.48. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $574.42 and a 12 month high of $1,130.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $999.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $944.73.

Lam Research’s stock is set to split on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 48.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research will post 35.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 21st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total transaction of $4,654,845.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at $7,239,346.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total value of $4,654,845.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at $7,239,346.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.99, for a total value of $1,712,323.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at $5,535,456.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,326 shares of company stock worth $17,383,715 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,856,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,519,576,000 after acquiring an additional 144,914 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,973,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,329,037,000 after purchasing an additional 86,721 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,959,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,875,023,000 after purchasing an additional 142,903 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $1,414,111,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Lam Research by 11.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,075,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,145,664,000 after buying an additional 107,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

