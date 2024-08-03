Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Raised to $1,050.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LRCX. StockNews.com cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Lam Research from $865.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Lam Research from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,007.85.

LRCX stock opened at $763.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.48. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $574.42 and a 12-month high of $1,130.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $999.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $944.73.

Lam Research’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 25.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 35.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total transaction of $4,654,845.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,239,346.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 9,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.39, for a total value of $10,329,263.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,596,739.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total transaction of $4,654,845.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,239,346.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,326 shares of company stock valued at $17,383,715 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,856,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,519,576,000 after purchasing an additional 144,914 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,973,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,329,037,000 after purchasing an additional 86,721 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Lam Research by 5.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,959,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,875,023,000 after purchasing an additional 142,903 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $1,414,111,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Lam Research by 11.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,075,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,145,664,000 after purchasing an additional 107,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

