Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1,130.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 48.10% from the stock’s previous close.

LRCX has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $980.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,007.85.

Lam Research Stock Down 8.1 %

LRCX stock opened at $763.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $99.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $999.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $944.73. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $574.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1,130.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Shares of Lam Research are set to split on the morning of Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 21st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total transaction of $4,654,845.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at $7,239,346.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.99, for a total transaction of $1,712,323.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,535,456.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total transaction of $4,654,845.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at $7,239,346.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,326 shares of company stock worth $17,383,715. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 52.2% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

