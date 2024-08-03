Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEAGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Landsea Homes had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $431.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Shares of LSEA opened at $11.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.35. Landsea Homes has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $14.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.75 million, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

LSEA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Landsea Homes from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Landsea Homes from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Landsea Homes in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director Mollie Fadule acquired 10,000 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,490.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Landsea Homes news, major shareholder Holdings Corp Landsea sold 4,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $24,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,840,729 shares in the company, valued at $77,044,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mollie Fadule bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,490.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,567,162 shares of company stock worth $29,057,772 over the last ninety days. 51.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.

