Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Position Increased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of Landstar System worth $6,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 235,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth about $637,000. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LSTR shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.73.

Shares of LSTR opened at $184.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.80. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.13 and a fifty-two week high of $203.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $182.84 and its 200-day moving average is $184.90.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.31%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

