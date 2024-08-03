Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) PT Lowered to $160.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $164.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential downside of 13.32% from the company’s previous close.

LSTR has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Landstar System from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Landstar System from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Landstar System from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.73.

Get Landstar System alerts:

View Our Latest Report on LSTR

Landstar System Price Performance

Shares of LSTR opened at $184.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.90. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $161.13 and a 52-week high of $203.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Landstar System had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Landstar System will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landstar System

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Landstar System by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Landstar System by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Landstar System by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Landstar System by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Landstar System by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.