Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) PT Lowered to $160.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $164.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential downside of 13.32% from the company’s previous close.
LSTR has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Landstar System from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Landstar System from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Landstar System from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.73.
Landstar System Price Performance
Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Landstar System had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Landstar System will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landstar System
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Landstar System by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Landstar System by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Landstar System by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Landstar System by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Landstar System by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.
Landstar System Company Profile
Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.
