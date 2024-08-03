Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Hits New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $17.60 and last traded at $15.90, with a volume of 35642 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $499.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.69 million. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Laureate Education from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

In related news, Director Ian Kendell Snow sold 2,114,928 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $30,962,545.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Laureate Education news, Director Corro Pedro Del sold 5,957 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total value of $97,158.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,149.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Kendell Snow sold 2,114,928 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $30,962,545.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,122,190 shares of company stock worth $31,080,297. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 4th quarter worth $980,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 766,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,510,000 after buying an additional 191,998 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 2,122,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,919,000 after buying an additional 1,108,142 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 65,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,231,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,350,000 after buying an additional 136,865 shares in the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.35.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

