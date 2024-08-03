Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $499.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Laureate Education updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Laureate Education Stock Performance

Laureate Education stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Laureate Education has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ian Kendell Snow sold 2,114,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $30,962,545.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ian Kendell Snow sold 2,114,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $30,962,545.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Corro Pedro Del sold 5,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $97,158.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,149.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,122,190 shares of company stock valued at $31,080,297. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Laureate Education from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

