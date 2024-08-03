Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,932 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 398.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 665.0% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 188.9% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Brown 3,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $82.40 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.14 and a fifty-two week high of $92.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.94.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.01). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.04% and a net margin of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.16%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

