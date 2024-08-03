Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,138 Shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Free Report) by 52.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,138 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VTEX were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTEX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in VTEX by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of VTEX by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 156,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of VTEX by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of VTEX during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in VTEX during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VTEX opened at $6.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.42. VTEX has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $9.59.

VTEX ( NYSE:VTEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. VTEX had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VTEX will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised VTEX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VTEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

