Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 358.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,842 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in BOX by 62,000.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new position in BOX in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 27.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of BOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE BOX opened at $26.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 0.86. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.29 and a 12-month high of $31.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $264.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.65 million. BOX had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $324,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,526,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,120,725.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $324,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,526,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,120,725.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $85,470.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 152,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,946,434.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,830. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BOX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BOX

BOX Profile

(Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.