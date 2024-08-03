Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) by 123.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,964 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DocGo were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DocGo by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,857,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,624,000 after acquiring an additional 52,571 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in DocGo by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,627,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,613,000 after acquiring an additional 44,359 shares during the period. S Squared Technology LLC increased its position in DocGo by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 1,024,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its position in DocGo by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in DocGo by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 603,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 377,462 shares during the period. 56.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DocGo alerts:

Insider Transactions at DocGo

In other news, General Counsel Ely D. Tendler purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $31,300.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 162,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,980.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lee Bienstock bought 25,000 shares of DocGo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $78,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,220,845 shares in the company, valued at $3,845,661.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Ely D. Tendler bought 10,000 shares of DocGo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $31,300.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now owns 162,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,980.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

DocGo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DCGO opened at $3.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. DocGo Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $10.82.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $192.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.36 million. DocGo had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 2.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DocGo Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on DocGo from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on DocGo from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on DocGo from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on DocGo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on DocGo from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, DocGo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DCGO

About DocGo

(Free Report)

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.