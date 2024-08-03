Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 2,804 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 206.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,161 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OFG. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp during the first quarter worth $121,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $448,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OFG. Hovde Group boosted their price target on OFG Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on OFG Bancorp from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Insider Transactions at OFG Bancorp

In related news, Director Jorge Colon sold 33,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $1,512,794.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,919 shares in the company, valued at $3,243,125.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other OFG Bancorp news, insider Ganesh Kumar sold 20,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $762,812.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorge Colon sold 33,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $1,512,794.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,243,125.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,547. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OFG Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OFG stock opened at $42.50 on Friday. OFG Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.18 and a 52 week high of $47.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.09 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share.

OFG Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

OFG Bancorp Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

